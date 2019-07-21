Waynesboro man plays cornhole tournament on ESPN

From the backyard to broadcast. This month, James Washington of Waynesboro played his first cornhole game on ESPN.

When Washington first picked up a bag three and half years ago, he wasn't sure the game was for him.

"After a couple of days... It was on. It was on. I mean, I had found something new. It felt good," Washington said.

Washington played in a couple of big professional tournaments with his partner Ryan Smith, but this month was his first time playing on ESPN in Connecticut, where they placed second. He said he was a little nervous at first.

"After my first bag went in the hole, I was like, oh it's on. Let's play," Washington said. "After that... Mm. Every time. I had to get it in

I didn't want to let my partner down. I didn't want to let the people down who was cheering for me."

Washington said it feels awesome to play against some of the best.

"I play against people that some people say I shouldn't beat, but sometimes I end up beating them. That feels good," Washington said.

His next stop? The world's championship.

"I just can't wait. I mean, I'm hungry. I want it," Washington said.

Washington is grateful to have support from everyone in the community, especially his daughter.

"Seanice, I told you daddy was going to be on TV. Here I am," Washington said.

You can look out for Washington during the world's championship in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania on August 6th through August 11th at Valley Forge Casino.