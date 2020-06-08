Waynesboro’s mayor says the community, police and government need to fortify trust. During a Waynesboro City Council virtual meeting Monday night, Mayor Terry Short issued a statement.

Waynesboro mayor talks about fortifying trust between community, police, and local government

Short acknowledged that the nation and community are hurt and disturbed by the murder of George Floyd. Short thanked people for protesting and demonstrating peacefully in the area. He also recognized the Waynesboro Police Department for professional policing and compassionate and respectful service to the community.

"None the less, the council is willing to and wishes to explore vehicles of improved communication and transparency that fortify trust in our Waynesboro Police Department and our local government," Mayor Short stated.

Short says this can be accomplished in an environment when concerns can be heard and considered with strengths and opportunities for improvement.