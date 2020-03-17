Waynesboro offering breakfasts and lunches to-go, for pick-up during closure

Even though schools are closed, staff are still making sure students are able to eat at home. Waynesboro is one of many school divisions in the area providing breakfasts and lunches for pick-up for their families.

Families could come pick up lunches at Waynesboro elementary schools and at specific locations where a bus would drop off meals.

"Some of these kids, this is the only meal that they will get," Cheryl Adkins, cafeteria manager at Westwood Hills Elementary School, said. "And we wanted to make sure as quickly as possible that we got to those, and got those kids fed."

Meals will be available for pickup again on Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at student drop-off, and then also at several other locations and times listed below.

Berkeley Glenn Zone Stop 1 (9:00AM-9:25AM) Albemarle Street/Apartments

Berkeley Glenn Zone Stop 2 (9:30AM-9:55AM)10th and Hunter

Berkeley Glenn Zone Stop 3 (10:00AM-10:25AM)14th and Arch Avenue

Berkeley Glenn Zone Stop 4 (10:30AM-11:00AM) Waverly and Lyndhurst Road

Wenonah Zone Stop 1 (9:00AM-9:25AM) Boys and Girls Club

Wenonah Zone Stop 2 (9:30AM-9:55AM) Patches Trailer Court

Wenonah Zone Stop 3 (10:00AM-10:25AM) Kirby and D Street

Wenonah Zone Stop 4 (10:30AM-11:00AM) Quadrangle Apartments/4th Street

Westwood Zone Stop 1 (9:00AM-9:20AM) Brandon Ladd Apartments

Westwood Zone Stop 2 (9:25AM-9:45AM) Bookerdale Road Apartments

Westwood Zone Stop 3 (9:50AM-10:10AM) Waynesboro Mennonite Church

Westwood Zone Stop 4 (10:15AM-10:35AM) Moose Lodge

Westwood Zone Stop 5 (10:40AM-11:00AM) Anthony Circle and New Hope Road

William Perry Zone Stop 1 (9:00AM-9:20AM): Parkway Village Apartments

William Perry Zone Stop 2 (9:25AM-9:45AM): Social Services (1200 Shenandoah Ave)

William Perry Zone Stop 3 (9:50AM-10:10AM): Rosenwald Community Center (413 Port Republic Road)

William Perry Zone Stop 4 (10:15AM-10:35AM): Wayne Hills Preschool Center

William Perry Zone Stop 5 (10:40AM-11:00AM): Hopeman West Apartments

If you have any questions, you can contact the school nutrition department at 540-946-4600, extension 140 or 118.

