Waynesboro offering breakfasts and lunches to-go, for pick-up during closure

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV)— Even though schools are closed, staff are still making sure students are able to eat at home. Waynesboro is one of many school divisions in the area providing breakfasts and lunches for pick-up for their families.
Families could come pick up lunches at Waynesboro elementary schools and at specific locations where a bus would drop off meals.
"Some of these kids, this is the only meal that they will get," Cheryl Adkins, cafeteria manager at Westwood Hills Elementary School, said. "And we wanted to make sure as quickly as possible that we got to those, and got those kids fed."
Meals will be available for pickup again on Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at student drop-off, and then also at several other locations and times listed below.
Berkeley Glenn Zone Stop 1 (9:00AM-9:25AM) Albemarle Street/Apartments
Berkeley Glenn Zone Stop 2 (9:30AM-9:55AM)10th and Hunter
Berkeley Glenn Zone Stop 3 (10:00AM-10:25AM)14th and Arch Avenue
Berkeley Glenn Zone Stop 4 (10:30AM-11:00AM) Waverly and Lyndhurst Road
Wenonah Zone Stop 1 (9:00AM-9:25AM) Boys and Girls Club
Wenonah Zone Stop 2 (9:30AM-9:55AM) Patches Trailer Court
Wenonah Zone Stop 3 (10:00AM-10:25AM) Kirby and D Street
Wenonah Zone Stop 4 (10:30AM-11:00AM) Quadrangle Apartments/4th Street
Westwood Zone Stop 1 (9:00AM-9:20AM) Brandon Ladd Apartments
Westwood Zone Stop 2 (9:25AM-9:45AM) Bookerdale Road Apartments
Westwood Zone Stop 3 (9:50AM-10:10AM) Waynesboro Mennonite Church
Westwood Zone Stop 4 (10:15AM-10:35AM) Moose Lodge
Westwood Zone Stop 5 (10:40AM-11:00AM) Anthony Circle and New Hope Road
William Perry Zone Stop 1 (9:00AM-9:20AM): Parkway Village Apartments
William Perry Zone Stop 2 (9:25AM-9:45AM): Social Services (1200 Shenandoah Ave)
William Perry Zone Stop 3 (9:50AM-10:10AM): Rosenwald Community Center (413 Port Republic Road)
William Perry Zone Stop 4 (10:15AM-10:35AM): Wayne Hills Preschool Center
William Perry Zone Stop 5 (10:40AM-11:00AM): Hopeman West Apartments
If you have any questions, you can contact the school nutrition department at 540-946-4600, extension 140 or 118.