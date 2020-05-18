Waynesboro offering free COVID-19 testing this Tuesday

This Tuesday, residents of Waynesboro will have a chance to get tested for COVID-19 at no cost.

Waynesboro city staff have partnered with the Central Shenandoah Health District to offer up to 250 free tests for the coronavirus in the parking lot of William Perry Elementary School from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.

The Virginia National Guard will be on hand to assist with the testing.

William Perry Elementary School is located at 840 King Avenue.

The community testing event follows similar ones in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg this past weekend, which officials called a success at getting testing to people who may not otherwise have been able to find it.

According to the Waynesboro Department of Emergency Management, no insurance is needed to receive testing and no appointments have to be made either. The tests will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you plan to get tested on Tuesday, you're asked to wear a mask, put at least six feet of social distance between yourself and others at all times, and tell the testing and healthcare staff if you're experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Tests will be available in both drive-thru and walk-up manners.

As of May 18, the Virginia Department of Health has confirmed 24 cases of COVID-19 in Waynesboro, with one hospitalization.