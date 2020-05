Waynesboro Police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 300 block of Yale Drive just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

59-year-old Marshall Elwood Staton Jr. was found dead when officers arrived on scene. This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and ask that anyone with information, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.