Waynesboro police arrest 2 for meth after 'high risk' search warrant

Two people from Waynesboro have been arrested on drug charges after police carried out what they say was a high-risk search warrant.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers and the Waynesboro SWAT team deployed to a home at 217 South Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro on Thursday.

Police categorized the execution of a search warrant as high risk because they say the man living at the home, 42-year-old Brian Craig Henthorn, had previously threatened to shoot firefighters in the face when they responded to call at the home on Jan. 9.

Police used "distraction munitions" at the scene on Thursday due to the high risk of the operation and took Henthorn and 32-year-old Tabatha Wolfe into custody.

Based on evidence recovered at the scene, police charged Henthorn with possession of metheamphetamine. He faces between two and ten years in prison if convicted.

Wolfe was arrested on an outstanding warrant for methamphetamine possession and faces a similar prison sentence if convicted.

Both were released on $1,000 bond.