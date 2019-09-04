Waynesboro police arrest 3 in drug raid for cocaine, meth

Three people were arrested in Waynesboro on the day after Labor Day for alleged drug possession.

Left to Right: Misti Raine Carter, Jennifer Lynn Mace, Eric Thomas Sheffer | Mugshots provided by Waynesboro Police Dept.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers carried out a narcotics search warrant in the 1600 block of 5th Street on Sept. 3.

That's on the eastern edge of town, in a neighborhood off of Route 340.

Police say evidence found at the scene led them to arrest 26-year-old Misti Raine Carter for possession of cocaine and 38-year-old Jennifer Lynn Mace and 34-year-old Eric Thomas Sheffer for possession of methamphetamine.

Carter is from Staunton, Mace is from Waynesboro, and Sheffer is from Grottoes, according to police.

All three are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

*Note: An initial version of this story, based on a press release from police, identified Misti Carter as 36 years old. Later in the afternoon on Sept. 4, police corrected their initial release to state that Carter is 26 years old.