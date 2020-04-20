Waynesboro police arrest 4 siblings for armed robbery

A set of siblings from Connecticut has been arrested for allegedly robbing an Augusta County man at gunpoint on Sunday night.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, they were called to the 7-11 Convenience Store at 2716 W. Main St. in Waynesboro around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

That's the 7-11 not far from Sharp Shopper and across the street from Dollar Tree.

Police say a 25-year-old Fishersville man had been filling a gas can at the pumps at 7-11 when a man got out of a car with Connecticut license plates, jabbed a gun into his side, and demanded the gas can that he was filling.

The man told police that he complied and the man then got back into the car, with three other people, and left the scene.

According to police, as officers responded to the scene, dispatchers relayed a description of the vehicle to them, along with the direction of travel. On their way to the 7-11, officers saw the vehicle with Connecticut plates on W. Main St. and pulled the vehicle over on Dupont Circle just off Main St., detaining four people.

Police say the victim was able to identify the four suspects they had detained, including the man that he said physically robbed him.

All four, identified as brothers, were placed under arrest.

Officers say they searched the four and the vehicle, but did not find either a firearm or the stolen gas can. But the Staunton City Sheriff's Office brought a K-9 unit to assist Waynesboro police in searching for the handgun.

According to police, Deputy Ryan Insana and Explosive Detection K-9 Cara quickly found the gun in the area of where officers pulled the car over. Deputy Insana later found the stolen gas can as well.

The four men were identified as 28-year-old Kanon Shaiquan Lucas, who was charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon; 26-year-old Rashad Lucas, charged with accessory to robbery; 27-year-old Daniel Benjamin Lucas, charged with accessory to robbery; and 21-year-old Brandon Armani Lucas, charged with accessory to robbery.

All four were identified as from being Connecticut. They're currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

