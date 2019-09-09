Waynesboro police arrest school burglary suspect, find meth lab

A Waynesboro man is accused of burglarizing an elementary school and running a meth lab.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers were called to investigate a burglary at Wenonah Elementary School that happened overnight on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Police say someone broke into the school and stole four iPads from a classroom, along with cash from the school office.

By Saturday evening on Sept. 7, police identified a suspect: 19-year-old Camron Montana Garrison.

After officers made contact with him, they say he pointed them to the abandoned Southern Rose Tattoo Building at 300 N. Commerce Ave., where he said they would find the stolen iPads.

When officers got there, they found the iPads, but also found evidence of an active meth lab in the building.

At that point, they backed out of the building, and called Virginia State Police. Officers secured the scene, blocking the adjacent streets around 8 p.m., until the Virginia State Police Clandestine Lab Team could get there.

Agents on that team rendered the scene safe and police recovered a total of 26 “cooks” – or bottles – at various stages of meth manufacturing.

By 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, all officers had cleared the scene.

Garrison is charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny. He's being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Investigators are looking into the meth lab at the former Southern Rose building and additional charges may be pending.

Waynesboro police say meth is still the biggest issue in their city and they've working hard to cut off the supply from traffickers – but that can sometimes lead to people attempting to make it on their own.

