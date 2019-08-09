Waynesboro police bust 2 for meth in one night

In less than a six-hour span, Waynesboro police arrested two people for methamphetamine.

According to a press release from the Waynesboro Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant around 11 p.m. Thursday night in the 1700 block of Caraway Court, which is just off Hopeman Parkway, not far from the Food Lion shopping center.

At the scene, police arrested 38-year-old David Scott Morris, of Waynesboro, for possession methamphetamine. Police recovered meth, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

They also found a 13-year-old boy there, who was removed from the home and placed in the care of a family member.

More charges are expected to be filed against Morris, who was taken before a magistrate and released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

About five hours later, around 4 a.m., a K-9 officer made a stop on 31-year-old Kari Nicole Claytor's car in the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue, just outside downtown Waynesboro.

The K-9 interdiction team searched her car and found a small amount of meth and drug paraphernalia. Claytor, of Waynesboro, was arrested and taken before a magistrate. She's being held on a secured bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

