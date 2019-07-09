Waynesboro police capture fugitive after foot chase downtown

A fugitive was taken into custody after a foot chase through Waynesboro early Tuesday morning in which police say he fired at officers.

Shortly after midnight, the Waynesboro Police Department says an officer saw 29-year-old Guy Carlyle Venable Jr., of Waynesboro, walking on W. Main Street near the Quality Inn parking lot downtown.

Venable was wanted on outstanding warrants from both Staunton and Virginia Beach, so the officer recognized him.

According to police, the officer attempted to stop him, but Venable fled on foot. Giving chase, the officer called for back-up and then pursued Venable through the motel parking lot and down the stairs between buildings.

At that point, police say the officer saw that Venable was carrying a gun in his right hand. Venable kept running through the motel parking lot and crossed into the Ace Hardware parking lot before crossing Alexander Lane.

There, police say another officer, responding to the back-up call, drove his patrol car down Alexander Lane to try and intercept Venable, who by that point had reached the former Animal Hospital.

Seeing the back-up arriving, police say Venable fired two shots at the officers, who then lost sight of him.

In the course of the chase, Waynesboro officers did not fire their service weapons.

A few minutes later, a witness told police that the man they had been chasing had been picked up by a vehicle in the area.

With a description of the vehicle and the suspect, Waynesboro police and Augusta County deputies found it and executed a traffic stop on Bradley Lane in Dooms.

At the traffic stop, Venable was identified and taken into custody by Augusta County deputies, who then turned him over to Waynesboro.

Venable is charged with two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, brandishing a firearm near a school, and two counts of failure to appear in court.

He's being held in Middle River Regional Jail.