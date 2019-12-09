Waynesboro police focus on small drug dealers, use tips from community

The Waynesboro Police Department said they're working to get more drugs off the city streets and that means focusing on smaller drug dealers.

"We give them the same amount of attention. Sometimes people get a mindset that oh, I'm just dealing a small amount, they're not going to pay any attention to me," Sgt. Fred Smith said.

Recently, a week-long bust targeted low-level drug dealers and led to the arrest of seven people on a variety of charges, including possession of marijuana, meth and cocaine.

Sgt. Smith said those smaller dealers often are involved in other crimes.

"The small amounts also increase our call volume. Vehicle larcenies, things of that nature tend to go up," Sgt. Smith said. "People use those types of petty crimes to fuel and finance their drug habit."

Despite the seven arrests, Smith said they're always dealing with drugs in the city.

"We arrest one set and there's another person to take their place, so it's a perpetual wheel, every day," Sgt. Smith said.

Smith said the community often plays a role in helping address drug issues in the city and often use the Report a Drug Dealer website.

"It's great intel for us so we can follow up on leads in the city and kind of gives us a birds eye view of what's going on in communities."

Smith said through the website, people are able to submit information about drug dealers, locations and even if weapons are around. He said people use it often.

"Quite a few reports weekly on nuisance housing, drug activity, and sometimes just even petty theft,' Smith said.

He adds they can not always know what is going on everywhere and the information from the community is often useful.

"Any type of intel on any type of crime helps us. Sometimes we have crimes being investigated, and those little tips sometimes are the breaking point or the breaking through to of actually getting a warrant."

If you'd like to submit a tip through the website, you can find it by clicking here .