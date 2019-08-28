Waynesboro police investigating double stabbing

Police are investigating a double stabbing in Waynesboro.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers arrived to a home in the 700 block of Pine Avenue around 7 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a domestic incident.

That's in the section of the city referred to as the "tree streets," near 15th St.

Police say their preliminary investigation has determined that a double stabbing had occurred.

A 30-year-old man was airlifted to UVA Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries. A 31-year-old woman was taken to Augusta Health and then transported from there to UVA Medical Center as well.

Police have released no other details and say the investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been filed at this point.

The department says there is no threat to the community.

