Waynesboro police investigating suspicious death

Waynesboro police say they're investigating a suspicious death in the eastern part of the city.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Ivanhoe Ave. around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 10 for a call reporting a disturbance.

That's not far off of Rt. 340, in a residential area a few blocks behind Basic United Methodist Church.

When officers got to the scene, they say they found a man dead.

Detectives remain on scene investigating the death, which they've classified as suspicious.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area on Friday is urged to call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.

