The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a missing 25-year-old man who may be in danger.

According to police, Dakota Alan Batton, a Waynesboro man, has been reported missing.

They say he is believed to be at risk due to a history of mental illness and recent statements concerning self-harm.

If you have any information about Batton's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675.