Waynesboro police searching for suspect in impersonation and robbery

Waynesboro police say two men impersonated law enforcement and robbed a man of a handgun early Thursday morning. One of them has been arrested and the other remains at large.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, a 61-year-old man was sleeping in his truck in the 100 block of 8th Street when, around 3:50 a.m., he was woken up by two armed men outside of his truck.

The man told police that the two men identified themselves as deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office and told him to get out of his vehicle. When he told the men that he was also armed, the two impersonators ordered him to show his hands and then one of them opened the truck and removed the man's handgun from a holster inside the vehicle.

At that point, police say a neighbor opened their door and came outside with a flash light. Seeing the neighbor, police say the two impersonators got into a large white SUV and fled the area with the 61-year-old man's handgun.

Called to the scene, police immediately launched a search for the SUV and found a vehicle matching its description a short time later in the area of Winchester Road.

Police say they "made contact with several individuals" there.

After further investigation and a review of video surveillance, police identified both suspects. Derrick Wayne Stevens, 35, who was found in the area of the SUV, was arrested and taken into custody.

The other man was identified as 39-year-old William Irvin Patrick, of Waynesboro, who remains at large. He's wanted on charges of Robbery, Impersonation of a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Use of a Sawed Off Shotgun During the Perpetration of a Crime.

Stevens is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail on charges of Armed Robbery, Impersonation of a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Police say Stevens and Patrick were armed with a sawed-off shotgun, which was recovered by officers. However, Patrick is believed to still possibly have the victim's stolen handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating Mr. Patrick is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322- 2017. Callers to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.