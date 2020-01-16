Waynesboro police searching for suspects after shooting on Tiffany Drive

Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in Waynesboro Thursday morning.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Tiffany Drive for a report of shots fired around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.

That's not far from Rosser Avenue, across from one of the entrances to the Lucy Lane Walmart shopping area.

Police say when officers got to the scene, they found that several vehicles had been shot and suspects had fled the area.

One person was found with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

During the course of investigation, Westwood Hills Elementary School was placed on a limited lockdown due to the school's proximity to the scene. Westwood Hills is farther north along Rosser Ave. (Rt. 340).

Investigation is underway. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675.