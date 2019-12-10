Waynesboro police seeking to ID suspect who allegedly followed juveniles

Waynesboro police are asking for help from the public to identify someone caught on security camera that they say is the subject of an active criminal investigation.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers were notified around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 that someone followed two juveniles in the area of Rosser Ave. and Windigrove Drive and then made inappropriate contact with them.

Officers obtained security footage that they say shows the suspect, who was reportedly driving a newer white Volkswagen Jetta with a dark pinstripe at the time.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675.

