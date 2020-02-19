Waynesboro says Ring partnership still a success

The Waynesboro Police Department has partnered with Ring: Home Security Systems for almost a year. In that time, police said it's been a successful partnership.

Waynesboro Police can see videos submitted by neighbors through the app. | Credit: WHSV

It's not possible to always have a police officer watching your home, but WPD is able to use video from doorbell cameras to help them solve crimes. Sgt. Fred Smith said people in the community have been using the app.

"We have Ring video submitted daily through our app," Smith said.

In July, video from doorbell cameras was used to solve a string of car break-ins. Since then, Smith said arrests have been made in several other cases thanks to footage from doorbell cameras. He said it helps them see what they may not always be able to.

"Basically it's helping us solve crimes, it's letting us know where the problem areas are and trends in crime," said Smith. "It's a significant help."

Smith said being able to see the trends and certain locations where crimes are happening is helpful in determining how to use their resources.

"It helps us direct our patrol resources and some of our special operation resources to specific areas," Smith said. "Sometimes we don't know that a specific area may have a crime going on."

Smith said people can download the app and submit video online, even if they don't have a Ring camera. Smith said as more people get cameras, it will help them solve more crimes.

