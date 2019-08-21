Waynesboro schools placed on all-clear after modified lockdown

For a brief time Wednesday morning, Waynesboro schools were on a modified lockdown.

According to a statement from Ryan Barber, Executive Director of Student Services for Waynesboro City Schools, all city schools were placed on a "Code Yellow," which means that students were kept inside classrooms, not going in or out of any buildings, while classroom instruction continued.

The modified lockdown was due to an ongoing situation involving the Waynesboro Police Department in the community. That situation was not on any school property and did not involve any emergencies at any Waynesboro schools.

The school system said they were being cooperative with the police department as they carried out their investigation.

The statement reiterated several times that there was no emergency on any school property.

By noon, the schools were all placed back on a "Code Green," which is an all-clear.

WHSV has reached out to the Waynesboro Police Dept. for more information on the investigation linked to the lockdown.

