Waynesboro uses lights to deter geese from parks

The City of Waynesboro is hoping to clean up their parks from geese droppings.

City horticulturists have tried to scare away geese in the past using coyote decoys or dog silhouettes, but now they're turning to a new strategy.

"Away with Geese" lights are like strobe lights, specifically designed to disrupt geese routines.

The solar powered lights flash throughout the night and reach up to 75 yards.

With fewer geese around to leave droppings, the city hopes more people will be able to enjoy Waynesboro's parks.

"People like being able to come out and throw down a blanket and sit on the grass, and they're less likely to do that when there are geese droppings all over the place," Stephen Black, Waynesboro City Horticulturist said.

Right now, there are three lights in Constitution Park.

After a six month trial, the city will add them to other parks in Waynesboro if they are effective.