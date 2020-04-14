Waynesboro woman creates glitter kits for birthday parties

About three years ago, Alyssa Corbin, of Waynesboro, started a company she called The Glitter Bee," creating face and body art for all ages and occasions.

Alyssa Corbin, Owner of The Glitter Bee, creates glitter boxes for kids to use at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Corbin said when the coronavirus pandemic hit, she had to cancel a lot of her clients' birthday parties and events to abide by CDC guidelines.

"I feel like my job and the job of most people who do face and body art is really more about spreading joy and bringing beauty into different people's lives in fun ways. Then I started figuring out how to do that from a distance," said Corbin.

After her first birthday party cancellation, Corbin said she wanted to keep spreading joy. So, she created a birthday glitter box filled with fun body art for her clients.

"The idea of her not having a birthday and not having, you know, she was so excited. So the first birthday box I made was just to make sure she still got a unicorn horn and some glitter so that she still had a little bit of magic for her special day, but all the cancelled birthday parties were breaking my heart," said Corbin.

Corbin said she hopes her clients continue to sparkle through her kits and stay positive through this experience.

"Whether it's sending a sparkle package, whether it's really just keeping your own self up and motivated so your kids see that things are going to be okay. It's that...if you can't find the silver lining, be the silver lining so you an help someone else see it," said Corbin.

Each glitter tattoo kit comes with a few bottles of glitter, glitter glue and a few different stencils. Corbin said the kits can be requested through The Glitter Bee's Facebook page.

In an effort to help those in need during this time, Corbin is also donating 20% of her proceeds to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.