Waynesboro woman launches project to connect people by building forts during pandemic

A Waynesboro woman started a project that is bringing people together from across the continent by encouraging people of all ages to create forts at home.

Building Together Apart is encouraging people of all ages to get creative and release their inner child during the coronavirus pandemic and build a fort.

Tara Taber started the project called Building Together Apart with her brother, Brian Austin, who lives in Bend, Oregon after their families swapped photos of the fort creations during the quarantine period.

"It hit me that it could be not just family, but outside of the family, outside of the state, outside of the country... That everybody could do this together and inspire each other and share what memories they were creating," Taber said.

After launching the Building Together Apart website last week, Taber said they already have people sharing their fort photos from around the country and in Mexico, as well.

"I've been thinking about how the kids aren't having time with their friends and they're not in school," Taber said. "I think it's a neat thing kids can share and almost feel like they're doing it together."

She said it's been a way for families to spend time together, connect with others, and embrace your inner child.

"It's kind of nice to create a space in your home that's not the same walls you've been looking at and kind of give you a feeling of being somewhere new when you're really still in your house," Taber said.

And she said it's amazing what something as simple as a fort can do for a child.

"All of a sudden a nap is something fun to do and my niece is in high school and she's doing her homework in the fort, so things kids may struggle to get to, you now have a special place where you can go enjoy those things

Taber said she and her brother hope the project continues to grow in the future. She said she's happy to see people sharing ideas, getting creative, and transforming their homes during the pandemic.

"Use it as a time to put your worries or put the stress of life away and do something just for fun and to make you smile or make someone else smile," Taber said.

To submit your photos to be featured in the Building Together Apart gallery, you can email photos to buildingtogetherapart@gmail.com.