Waynesboro’s Economic Development Office prepares emergency loan fund

Waynesboro’s Economic Development Office is preparing an emergency loan fund during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses experiencing hardships due to the coronavirus will be able to apply for up to $5,000, interest-free.

“In the hopes that we can help small businesses with payroll or building expenses, or other avenues that that they might be feeling the effect of this shutdown or no customers, or whatever it might be,” Waynesboro’s Economic Development Director, Greg Hitchin, said.

Hitchin says James Madison University’s Small Business Development Center is putting together a resource package for the region. It is expected to be available on Waynesboro’s website soon.

You can find the latest updates from Waynesboro on their response to the coronavirus here.