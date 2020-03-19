Ways to explore Virginia without leaving home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/WHSV) — As everyone does their best to practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Virginia is For Lovers released a list of places you can still explore from indoors!
• Mount Vernon
- Explore the historical site through a virtual tour!
• James Madison’s Montpelier
- Access videos and podcast’s through the YouTube page.
If you like research, history, archaeology, and collecting at
Montpelier can visit the Digital Doorway
• Colonial Williamsburg
- Check out guides for teachers, quizzes and puzzles for
students, interactive timeline, pages for exploring art collections
and printable coloring sheets, HERE.
• Virginia Museum of History & Culture
- Enjoy online video content, webinars, student learning
resources. and virtual tours, HERE.
• National Museum of the Marine Corps
- Check out a virtual tour and other distance learning resources.
• The Chrysler Museum of Art
- Take a virtual tour to explore the galleries.
• Virginia Zoo
- Check out reality tours, printable activity sheets, a YouTube
video series and more, HERE.
• Historic Fincastle
- Take a virtual walking tour of the location in Botetourt County.
• Kids Square Children’s Museum
- Enjoy educational videos on its Facebook page every day.
• Blue Ridge Institute and Museum
- Check out its online exhibits.
• Virginia Museum of Transportation
- Learn more about rail, road, air, and ship transportation through
online collections.
• William King Museum of Art
- Join them for a Facebook live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2
p.m.
• Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
- Enjoy a virtual visit on its Facebook page and ideas about
relaxation and mental health.
• ViBe Creative District
- Check out a self-guided mural tour.
• The Barter Theatre
- Stream a special performance of Peter Pan on-demand coming
soon, along with enjoying other activities.
• Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center
- Enjoy live streams, video footage, crafts for kids, and behind the
scenes peeks on the website.
• Omni Homestead Resort
- Listen to its podcast featuring a deeper look into one of
America’s most iconic resorts.
• NBC12
- And of course, make sure you check out our podcast “How We
Got Here” to learn more about Virginia’s rich history.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.