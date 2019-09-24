'We just want to save her:' Bedford toddler awaits life-saving liver transplant

Priscilla Aldridge is a curious toddler who is always on the move. It does not take much to please her. She revels in her daily trips to the mailbox and her room is better than any amusement park.

Priscilla Aldridge, 2, is awaiting a life-saving liver transplant. WDBJ7 photo.

“She is a wild warrior,” said Jillian Aldridge, of her daughter.

It is Priscilla’s rambunctious nature that makes her proud and nervous at the same time.

“Whenever anyone sneezes, I have a heart attack,” said Aldridge. “Because she can literally die from a common cold.”

When you first meet the camera-loving two-year-old, it can be easy to miss the fact that she is in a fight for her life.

“We talk a lot about taking it one day at a time, sometimes one minute at a time,” said Joy Miller, a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at the University of Virginia Health System University Hospital and a member of Priscilla’s medical team. “And Priscilla has had a lot of ups and downs.”

Just twelve hours into her life, Priscilla was handed a heart-breaking diagnosis: Pyruvate Carboxylase deficiency.

“It can affect your brain, it can cause seizures, it can cause you to not grow appropriately, coma, death,” explained Dr. Michael Mendoza, head of the liver transplant program at UVA and another member of Priscilla’s medical team.

According to Mendoza, patients with PC deficiency are missing an enzyme that breaks down acid. When acid builds up in patients, especially when they are sick, they are not able to get rid of it, causing a crisis in their bodies. If patients do not receive treatment immediately, the acid build-up can be life-threatening.

The genetic disease is extremely rare. About 1 in 250,000 people are born with it. However, in the Aldridge household, it is all too common.

“I just held (Priscilla) in the NICU and I cried and I thought, I can not believe this is happening again,” said Aldridge. “I could not believe it.”

About three years ago, Aldridge’s oldest daughter, Scarlett, was born with the same disease. Doctors did not diagnose Scarlett until it was too late. She would not live past nine months.

“Little sweet angel, she passed away in my arms,” said Aldridge. “She looked right at me, took her last breath and smiled and that was it.”

One year later, when Priscilla was diagnosed, one thing was clear for the Aldridge family.

“We just want to save her,” said Aldridge.

Aldridge and her mother spent weeks researching PC deficiency after Priscilla’s birth. They found a clinical trial out of Pittsburgh and entered Priscilla in it almost immediately.

For the last two and a half years, the clinical trial has looped Priscilla in with a team of doctors from Pittsburgh to Charlottesville, saved her from her deathbed and seen her through surprising milestones.

The clinical trial has brought Priscilla to today: a life-saving surgery on the horizon. Priscilla is at the very top of the list for a liver transplant.

“A transplant for this kid can cure her disease,” said Dr. Mendoza.

According to Mendoza, a healthy liver would have the enzyme needed to break down acid in Priscilla’s body.

“I said, ‘can we do it tomorrow?’” said Aldridge.

Not quite tomorrow, but soon. Aldridge is now waiting by her phone at all times for a phone call. She has a go-bag ready at the door. Doctors say it is not “if” Priscilla receives the liver, but “when.”

It is a waiting game that Aldridge is hoping will help pave the way for others as just the third transplant for a PC case ever. Aldridge started a Facebook page called Priscilla’s Purpose, where other PC families can follow along. She said that Priscilla’s purpose is to save other people who are fighting the disease.

The surgery is also giving her own little family hope. For the first time, Aldridge is finding herself thinking long-term.

“I used to just think- is she going to live to six months? Is she going to make it to a year? Is she going to walk, is she going to talk?” said Aldridge. “And now, knowing she is going to get this liver, her therapist said, ‘have you thought about preschool?’”

