‘We need you to create peace’; Emotions high after violent night in Richmond

Many people are still trying to process what they saw in the city of Richmond over the weekend.

One mother pleaded for peace Sunday morning to Mayor Levar Stoney.

“It’s so much anger and hurt Mayor Stoney. So much anger and hurt,” Jame Becks said.

It was a tender moment caught between a leader and one of the people he serves.

“I am a mom and having a five-year-old black son I don’t want him coming out and there are riots. I don’t want him to be trashed, killed or any like that,” Becks said.

Becks is a longtime Richmond resident and was at home watching the press conference hosted by Mayor Levar Stoney Sunday.

Becks decided to voice her concerns to Stoney in person.

“We need you. We need you to make a voice. We need you to make a change. We need you to create peace” Becks said.

It’s not anger, it’s passion.

It’s a passion for the city she loves and calls home and it’s something so many can relate to.

“You have our voice and you have our vote. We need to see you in the streets creating real change,” Becks said.

Jame told the mayor she wants to see him out on the frontline calling for peace and talking to those under his leadership.

“We need you to stand out here and make a change. We need you and be a voice,” Becks said.

The memories remain Sunday as glass sits shattered, buses sit torched and historic businesses hope to reopen one day soon.

The one thing most people want during what seems like two pandemics in one: is someone to hug.

“You can definitely be the change the city of Richmond needs,” Becks said.