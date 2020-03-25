Wedding season puts photographers on hold amid COVID-19 outbreak

Spring is peak wedding season, but a lot of brides and grooms are having to put their weddings on hold or cancel them until the coronavirus pandemic passes.

John Buller, who owns J. Ellis Photography, said that spring is usually a very busy season for his business, but right now, everything is up in the air.

"It just kind of snowballed over 72 hours that pretty much everything was postponed and canceled, and I think the fact that it hit so fast just kind of scared everybody," said Buller.

While so much is uncertain, Buller said he is looking toward the future with quite a few weddings lined up for the summer and fall months.

"I keep looking at it, and if it's a couple of months, something like that, we can rebound this year. It won't be terrible, if it keeps going and we don't know, that's where it starts to impact," said Buller.

He said he has had the privilege of photographing some weddings that were downsized to fit the CDC recommendations of no more than ten people at a gathering.

"It's a lot of fun. You've just got the essential people, you've just got mom, dad, brother, sister, best friend... something like that," said Buller.

As wedding season is put on hold, the business will continue with senior portraits and family photos while keeping social distancing in mind, even if it means coming to someone's property to take the photos outside.

"It's a chance to document this time where a lot of people have their kids at home and they're going to be looking at this years down the road and trying to remember what it was like, all the family time together," said Buller.

Buller is now offering pop-up wedding in his sstudio and has partnered with florists, coordinators and formal wear outfitters to have small intimate wedding packages that include everything, but are still compliant with the social distancing standards.

You can contact J. Ellis Photography by calling 540-421-7886 or online.