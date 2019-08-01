Weekend Picks: August 2-3

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday in Bridgewater

Now Hear This: Concert for Pediatric Hearing Loss Awareness

Blustone Vineyard

1:00p.m.- 4:00 pm

You can enjoy ice cream and BBQ, live music and learn about the pediatric hearing loss and the options that are possible for those who have it with today's technology. This event is not just for people impacted by pediatric hearing loss. A winemaker at the vineyard says many people will know someone impacted by pediatric hearing loss, so it's important to raise awareness.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/bluestone-vineyard/concert-for-pediatric-hearing-loss-awareness/2366875643597139/

Saturday: Fishersville

Augusta County Fair

Friday and Saturday 4:00p.m. - 10:00 pm

Augusta Expo

There will be an agriculture magic show, laser tag, a rattlesnake show, an antique tractor pull and so much more!

Info: https://www.augustacountyfair.com/

Saturday: Harrisonburg

3rd Annual Oyster & Wine Festival

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunny Slope Farm

Enjoy pairings of oysters and wine while spending a day on the farm with family and friends. Tastings are included in the ticket price, but there will also be plenty of oysters, food and wine for sale.

Info: https://www.localwineevents.com/events/detail/756914/3rd-Annual-Oyster-Wine-Festival

Sunday: Woodstock

Celebrate Seven Bends Art Show

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Muse Vineyards

The art exhibition will feature 18 local artists, exploring the natural beauty of the Shenandoah River through conservation and ecological themes. The art will be available for purchase and 30% of the sales will go to Friends of the North Fork to support Seven Bends State Park.

Info: https://visitshenandoahcounty.com/event/celebrate-seven-bends-art-show-opening-at-muse-vineyards/

You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.

