Weekend Picks: August 2-3

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday in Bridgewater
Now Hear This: Concert for Pediatric Hearing Loss Awareness
Blustone Vineyard
1:00p.m.- 4:00 pm
You can enjoy ice cream and BBQ, live music and learn about the pediatric hearing loss and the options that are possible for those who have it with today's technology. This event is not just for people impacted by pediatric hearing loss. A winemaker at the vineyard says many people will know someone impacted by pediatric hearing loss, so it's important to raise awareness.
Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/bluestone-vineyard/concert-for-pediatric-hearing-loss-awareness/2366875643597139/
Saturday: Fishersville
Augusta County Fair
Friday and Saturday 4:00p.m. - 10:00 pm
Augusta Expo
There will be an agriculture magic show, laser tag, a rattlesnake show, an antique tractor pull and so much more!
Info: https://www.augustacountyfair.com/
Saturday: Harrisonburg
3rd Annual Oyster & Wine Festival
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunny Slope Farm
Enjoy pairings of oysters and wine while spending a day on the farm with family and friends. Tastings are included in the ticket price, but there will also be plenty of oysters, food and wine for sale.
Info: https://www.localwineevents.com/events/detail/756914/3rd-Annual-Oyster-Wine-Festival
Sunday: Woodstock
Celebrate Seven Bends Art Show
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Muse Vineyards
The art exhibition will feature 18 local artists, exploring the natural beauty of the Shenandoah River through conservation and ecological themes. The art will be available for purchase and 30% of the sales will go to Friends of the North Fork to support Seven Bends State Park.
Info: https://visitshenandoahcounty.com/event/celebrate-seven-bends-art-show-opening-at-muse-vineyards/
You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.