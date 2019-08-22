Weekend Picks: August 23-25

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday in Mount Solon
Dog Days
Natural Chimneys Park
11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Catch demonstrations from the Burmese Mountain Dog Club of Central Virginia, K-9 search and rescue, and the Augusta County K-9 Unit. There will also be crafts for kids, a sketch artist, and dog contests. It's a free event, but they ask you to bring new or lightly used pet items to donate to local animal shelters and pet rescue groups.
Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/natural-chimneys-park-and-campground/dog-days/2493310820904256/
Saturday: Staunton
Atomic Speeds Car Show
Noon through 4 p.m.
24 Morris Mill Road in Staunton
Proceeds from the atomic car show benefit the Lyndhurst Animal Shelter. There is another car show Friday through Sunday at Augusta Expo.
Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/24-morris-mill-rd/1st-annual-benefit-car-show/462947821101357/
Starting on Saturday: Woodstock
Shenandoah County Fair
Schedule in the link below
Shenandoah County Fairgrounds
There will be livestock shows, motorcycle races, a demolition derby, and contests including a brain freeze contest and a banana split eating contest!
Info: https://www.shencofair.com/#
You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.