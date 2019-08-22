Weekend Picks: August 23-25

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday in Mount Solon

Dog Days

Natural Chimneys Park

11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Catch demonstrations from the Burmese Mountain Dog Club of Central Virginia, K-9 search and rescue, and the Augusta County K-9 Unit. There will also be crafts for kids, a sketch artist, and dog contests. It's a free event, but they ask you to bring new or lightly used pet items to donate to local animal shelters and pet rescue groups.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/natural-chimneys-park-and-campground/dog-days/2493310820904256/

Saturday: Staunton

Atomic Speeds Car Show

Noon through 4 p.m.

24 Morris Mill Road in Staunton

Proceeds from the atomic car show benefit the Lyndhurst Animal Shelter. There is another car show Friday through Sunday at Augusta Expo.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/24-morris-mill-rd/1st-annual-benefit-car-show/462947821101357/

Starting on Saturday: Woodstock

Shenandoah County Fair

Schedule in the link below

Shenandoah County Fairgrounds

There will be livestock shows, motorcycle races, a demolition derby, and contests including a brain freeze contest and a banana split eating contest!

Info: https://www.shencofair.com/#

You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.

