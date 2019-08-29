Weekend Picks: August 30 - September 1

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday in Stanley
Labor Day Festival
Hawksbill Recreation Park
11:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
There will be local talent playing music all day long, fireworks, food vendors, and even bounce houses. To make it even better, this event will not only be fun for all ages, but will benefit the community for years to come with a big addition to the recreation park.
Info: https://www.visitluraypage.com/events/detail/labor-day-festival-2019
Saturday: Luray
Pickin at the Post
11:00 a.m. on August 30, 12:00 p.m. September 1
218 Veterans Lane, Luray
Enjoy bluegrass music, camping, concessions, raffles and plenty more.
Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/423731484832889
Starting on Sunday: Harrisonburg
Fall Festival
Schedule in the link below
Hess Corn Maze
Get lost in a five acre corn maze, pick your favorite pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, and enjoy campfires, putt putt golf and plenty more.
Info: https://z-upload.facebook.com/events/356517355021912/?event_time_id=356517368355244
Sunday: September 1
Food truck battle
11:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Augusta Expo
There will be food trucks from across the commonwealth competing to determine who has the most delicious food. There will also be children's activities, artisan and craft vendors, and live music all day. The event benefits the MaDee Project, which provides support to pediatric cancer patients and their families in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County.
Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-virginia-food-truck-battle-tickets-57734806360
You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.