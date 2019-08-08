Weekend Picks: August 9-11

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday and Sunday in Shenandoah County

Cooter's Good Ol' Boys Fest

Shenandoah Speedway

Activities throughout the day

Car shows including General Lees and replica Hazzard County cars, live music, a stunt show, ride alongs, local vendors, and kids' activities

Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cooters-good-ol-boys-fest-tickets-59867157279#tickets

Saturday:Shenandoah National Park

Night Sky Festival

Friday through Sunday

Various locations throughout the park

Constellation tours, solar scope viewing, telescope viewing, junior ranger programs, hands-on activities, and more.

Info: https://www.goshenandoah.com/activities-events/festivals/night-sky

Saturday: Harrisonburg

Rocktown Bites

Starting at 1:30 p.m.

Downtown Harrisonburg

Take a stroll downtown and taste food, beer and wine from six unique restaurants and shops.

Info: https://www.virginia.org/listings/Tours/RocktownBitesFoodTourinHarrisonburg/

Friday through Sunday: Verona

41st Annual Oak Grove Folk Music Festival

Different times each day

845 Quicks Mill Road (Rt. 612)

Fabulous folk music, and food and drinks for sale.

Info: https://oakgrovefestival.com/schedule

You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.

