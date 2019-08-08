Weekend Picks: August 9-11

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday and Sunday in Shenandoah County
Cooter's Good Ol' Boys Fest
Shenandoah Speedway
Activities throughout the day
Car shows including General Lees and replica Hazzard County cars, live music, a stunt show, ride alongs, local vendors, and kids' activities
Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cooters-good-ol-boys-fest-tickets-59867157279#tickets
Saturday:Shenandoah National Park
Night Sky Festival
Friday through Sunday
Various locations throughout the park
Constellation tours, solar scope viewing, telescope viewing, junior ranger programs, hands-on activities, and more.
Info: https://www.goshenandoah.com/activities-events/festivals/night-sky
Saturday: Harrisonburg
Rocktown Bites
Starting at 1:30 p.m.
Downtown Harrisonburg
Take a stroll downtown and taste food, beer and wine from six unique restaurants and shops.
Info: https://www.virginia.org/listings/Tours/RocktownBitesFoodTourinHarrisonburg/
Friday through Sunday: Verona
41st Annual Oak Grove Folk Music Festival
Different times each day
845 Quicks Mill Road (Rt. 612)
Fabulous folk music, and food and drinks for sale.
Info: https://oakgrovefestival.com/schedule
You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.