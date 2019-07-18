Weekend Picks: July 12 - 14

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday Raphine

Summer Breeze Wine Festival

Rockbridge Vineyard

Noon to 6:00 pm.

Enjoy carolina beach music along with some local beers and a wide variety of local food.

You can buy tickets online or at the door, but they're a little cheaper online.

Info: https://rockbridgevineyard.com/festivals/

Saturday: Staunton

Shenandoah Beach Music Festival

2:00 - 9:00 pm

The Club at Ironwood

The festival features local bands, food and drinks.

Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shenandoah-beach-music-festival-2019-tickets-55318984572

Saturday and Sunday: Waynesboro

Summer Extravaganza

Friday: 5:00 - 9:00 pm. Saturday: Races start at 8:00 am

Ridgeview Park

Friday from five to nine pm you can enjoy a petting zoo, rides, a ventriloquist, and more. Saturday there are even more activities including a 5k and 10k race. You can also enjoy vendors, carnival rides, games and a fireworks display as the grand finale.

Info: https://www.runthevalley.com/summer-extravaganza/

Saturday: New Market

Jammin Foods Fest

12:00 - 6:00 pm.

Community Park

There will be vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.

Admission is free, and they recommend you bring your own chair or blanket.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/new-market-community-park-9670-cadet-road-new-market-va/jammin-foods-fest/2188211388107811/

