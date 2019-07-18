Weekend Picks: July 12 - 14

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday Raphine
Summer Breeze Wine Festival
Rockbridge Vineyard
Noon to 6:00 pm.
Enjoy carolina beach music along with some local beers and a wide variety of local food.
You can buy tickets online or at the door, but they're a little cheaper online.
Info: https://rockbridgevineyard.com/festivals/
Saturday: Staunton
Shenandoah Beach Music Festival
2:00 - 9:00 pm
The Club at Ironwood
The festival features local bands, food and drinks.
Info:
Saturday and Sunday: Waynesboro
Summer Extravaganza
Friday: 5:00 - 9:00 pm. Saturday: Races start at 8:00 am
Ridgeview Park
Friday from five to nine pm you can enjoy a petting zoo, rides, a ventriloquist, and more. Saturday there are even more activities including a 5k and 10k race. You can also enjoy vendors, carnival rides, games and a fireworks display as the grand finale.
Info: https://www.runthevalley.com/summer-extravaganza/
Saturday: New Market
Jammin Foods Fest
12:00 - 6:00 pm.
Community Park
There will be vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.
Admission is free, and they recommend you bring your own chair or blanket.
Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/new-market-community-park-9670-cadet-road-new-market-va/jammin-foods-fest/2188211388107811/
You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.