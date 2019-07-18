Weekend Picks: July 19 - 21

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday in Weyers Cave

Virginia Cider Festival

Valley Pike Farm Market

Noon to 6:00 pm.

There will be concerts and food trucks to enjoy, and of course, plenty of cider! A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go toward Mercy House, a local nonprofit helping neighbors and families in the Shenandoah Valley!

Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virginia-cider-festival-general-admission-ticket-tickets-60771184248/amp

Friday and Saturday: Fishersville

Monster Truck show

4:00 - 11:00 pm

Augusta Expo

The rides will be from 4:30 - 6:30 pm, and there will be bounce house rides for the kids, too. They'll have expanded food selections, racing shows and family entertainment.

Info: https://www.augustaexpo.com/shows

Saturday: Staunton

Blues and Brews Festival

2:00 - 9:00 pm

The Club at Ironwood

It's rain or shine, featuring music by Sun Dried Opossum and special guest appearances. Bring your own lawn chairs, but keep the coolers and pets at home.

Info: http://www.shenandoahconcerts.com/blues_festival.html

Saturday: Harrisonburg

Three Notch'd Summer Block Party

3:00 - 8:00 pm.

Three Notch'd Valley Collab House

There will be axe throwing, food from their C-ville craft kitchen, raffle prizes and live music all afternoon.

Info: https://z-m-www.facebook.com/events/679755499134117/

