Weekend Picks: July 26-28

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday in Stuarts Draft

St. Jude Cornhole Tournament

Stuarts Draft High School

Starting at 8:00 a.m.

In addition to corn hole you can enjoy auctions and delicious food, all while supporting a great cause.

Info: https://fo-fo.facebook.com/events/stuarts-draft-high-school/st-jude-childrens-cornhole-fundraiser/390293055123778/

Saturday: Fishersville

Fatboy Chicken BBQ Fundraiser

Chicken will be ready at 9:00 a.m.

Parking lot next to the Fishersville Baptist Church

Proceeds from the event go toward Augusta County bass for kids fishing day.

Info: https://secure.latest.facebook.com/events/638113116670219/

Saturday: Staunton

4th Annual Illuminate 5K and 80s Throwback Race

8:00 - 10:30 pm

Gypsy Hill Park

LED lasers and lights will be lighting up the sky while the DJ spins some of your favorite 80's tunes. There will also be prizes awarded for race winners and creative attire.

Info: https://www.ci.staunton.va.us/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/8510/104

Saturday: Petersburg

Tri County Fair

Event continues through next weekend, times and dates of events in the link below.

107 Rig Street, Petersburg, West Virginia

Some of the events you can look forward to include livestock shows, exhibits, food, contests, and carnival rides.

Info: http://www.tri-countyfair.com/Schedule.html

You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.

