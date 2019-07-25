Weekend Picks: July 26-28

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday in Stuarts Draft
St. Jude Cornhole Tournament
Stuarts Draft High School
Starting at 8:00 a.m.
In addition to corn hole you can enjoy auctions and delicious food, all while supporting a great cause.
Info: https://fo-fo.facebook.com/events/stuarts-draft-high-school/st-jude-childrens-cornhole-fundraiser/390293055123778/
Saturday: Fishersville
Fatboy Chicken BBQ Fundraiser
Chicken will be ready at 9:00 a.m.
Parking lot next to the Fishersville Baptist Church
Proceeds from the event go toward Augusta County bass for kids fishing day.
Info: https://secure.latest.facebook.com/events/638113116670219/
Saturday: Staunton
4th Annual Illuminate 5K and 80s Throwback Race
8:00 - 10:30 pm
Gypsy Hill Park
LED lasers and lights will be lighting up the sky while the DJ spins some of your favorite 80's tunes. There will also be prizes awarded for race winners and creative attire.
Info: https://www.ci.staunton.va.us/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/8510/104
Saturday: Petersburg
Tri County Fair
Event continues through next weekend, times and dates of events in the link below.
107 Rig Street, Petersburg, West Virginia
Some of the events you can look forward to include livestock shows, exhibits, food, contests, and carnival rides.
Info: http://www.tri-countyfair.com/Schedule.html
You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.