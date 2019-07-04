Weekend Picks: July 5 - 7

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday in Broadway

Annual Fireball Dash and Splash

Riverside Park

Race starts at 10:00 a.m.

The race starts with a one mile walk or run to Riverside Park, where you then pick up your tube and float a mile down the Shenandoah River to the finish line. It's $25.00 dollars and all proceeds are going to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia.

Info: https://www.raceentry.com/fireball-dash-and-splash/race-information

Saturday: Broadway

Red, White and Brew

5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Heritage Park

The festival features local bands, food and drinks.

Info: https://chamber.hrchamber.org/events/details/red-white-brew-6646

Sunday: Shenandoah National Park

Self guided scavenger hunt

All day

Big Meadows, mile marker 51 on Skyline Drive

Start at the lodge in Big Meadows. When you're done, return to the front desk to pick up your prize.

Info: http://www.shenandoahvalleyweb.com/calendar.html

Saturday: Bayse

Annual Brycefest

12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Bryce Resort

Enjoy arts and crafts, fireworks, children's games, mountain tubing, zip lining, a magic show and plenty more.

Info: https://bryceresort.com/event/bryce-fest/

You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.

