Weekend Picks: July 5 - 7

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday in Broadway
Annual Fireball Dash and Splash
Riverside Park
Race starts at 10:00 a.m.
The race starts with a one mile walk or run to Riverside Park, where you then pick up your tube and float a mile down the Shenandoah River to the finish line. It's $25.00 dollars and all proceeds are going to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia.
Info: https://www.raceentry.com/fireball-dash-and-splash/race-information
Saturday: Broadway
Red, White and Brew
5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Heritage Park
The festival features local bands, food and drinks.
Info:
Sunday: Shenandoah National Park
Self guided scavenger hunt
All day
Big Meadows, mile marker 51 on Skyline Drive
Start at the lodge in Big Meadows. When you're done, return to the front desk to pick up your prize.
Info: http://www.shenandoahvalleyweb.com/calendar.html
Saturday: Bayse
Annual Brycefest
12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bryce Resort
Enjoy arts and crafts, fireworks, children's games, mountain tubing, zip lining, a magic show and plenty more.
Info: https://bryceresort.com/event/bryce-fest/
You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.