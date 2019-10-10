Weekend Picks: October 11-13

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday and Sunday in Waynesboro

Fall Foliage Art Show

Downtown area

Saturday 10 am-5 pm, and Sunday 12-5 pm

There will be more than 150 artists, gourmet food trucks, live music and tons more to enjoy.

Info: http://www.svacart.com/fall-foliage-art-show

Saturday and Sunday: Luray

50th Annual Heritage Festival

Page County Fairgrounds

10 am - 5 pm

There will be more than one hundred crafters doing demonstrations all day long, including apple butter boiling, oil painting, basket making and wheel thrown pottery. There will also be face-painting, a pedal tractor pull, hay maze, a petting zoo, and pony rides for the kids.

Info: https://sites.google.com/a/pagecountyheritage.com/pcha/heritage-festival

Saturday & Sunday: Strasburg

harry Potter Festival

Saturday at 10 am – Sunday at 2 pm

35 Brandy Ct Strasburg Va 22657

There are plenty of activities for adults and kids, including vendors, a photo scavenger hunt, themed crafts and a sorting hat.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/466297724134676/permalink/535269623904152/

Saturday: Massanutten Resort

Fall Festival

11:30 am-5:30 pm

Massanutten Resort

There will be arts and crafts, kids activities, beer and wine tasting, charilift rides and plenty more. All proceeds go to the Mcgaheysville & Elkton Fire & Rescue Squads.

Info: https://www.massresort.com/play/live-events/fall-festival/

