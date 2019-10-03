Weekend Picks: October 4-6

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday in Staunton

Oktoberfest Celebration

Frontier Culture Museum

Opens at noon

Enjoy traditional food, dancing, authentic music, and beer brewed using traditional old world methods. There is an admission fee, but it will also give you admission to the entire museum!

Info: http://www.frontiermuseum.org/oktoberfest-2019/

Saturday: Dayton

40th annual Autumn Festival

Downtown Dayton

8:30 am - 4:00 pm

Enjoy live music and entertainment, shop in the unique stores downtown, try delicious food from a wide variety of vendors, and see more than 300 arts and crafts exhibitors! There will be free, handicap accessible transportation from the designated parking areas

Info: https://daytonva.us/event/40th-annual-dayton-days-autumn-celebration/

Saturday & Sunday: Waynesboro

Apple days arts & crafts show

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Willow Oak Plaza

There will be lots of neat items for sale along with delicious food, including of course apples, apple cider, apple butter, and apple dumplings!

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/801-w-broad-st-waynesboro-va-22980-4318-united-states/apple-days-arts-craft-show/641005549646942/

Saturday: Woodstock

Autumnfest

11:30 am-5:00 pm

Shenandoah County Fairgrounds

There are tons of activities going on, including a log splitting competition, a classic car cruise-in, and harness racing just to name a few.

Info: http://shenandoahcountychamber.com/autumnfest

Thursday October 17: Paint Night Fundraiser

Benefits Dancing with the Stars of the 'Burg

7:00 pm-9:00 pm

Eagle Carpet, Harrisonburg

Aubrey Urbanowicz has partnered with Mandy Leeth on a combined fundraiser. We'll paint a great fall picture with a local artist from Yaymaker. $15 from each ticket goes to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Daycare Center.

Come out for a fun evening of painting for a great local cause. Not an artist? That's okay. You don't have to be an artist to have a great time. You must purchase tickets by October 10th.

Info: https://www.yaymaker.com/us/va/harrisonburg/26979/events/eagle-carpet-inc/october-17/harrisonburg-rockingham-child-day-care-fundraiser-10163762/

You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.

