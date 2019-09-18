Weekend Picks: September 13-15

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday in Shenandoah National Park
Apple Butter Festival
Mile marker 41.7 and 42.5 on Skyline Drive
11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
You can watch the process beginning with apple boiling all the way to taking home your own, from the kettle, jars of apple butter. There will also be tons of unique apple related foods to try, hard cider, pony rides, kids crafts and live entertainment.
Info: https://www.goshenandoah.com/activities-events/festivals/apple-butter-celebration
Saturday and Sunday: Greenville
FreedomFest
Saturday, September 14, 2019, 8:00 am – Sunday, September 15, 2019, 6:00 pm
Stoney Creek Campground
There will be live entertainment, a 5-k fun run, vendors, crafts, exhibits and you can enter to win hundreds of prizes. This event is held in honor of veterans, so all proceeds from the entire weekend will benefit the wounded warrior project.
Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-stoney-creek-freedomfest-tickets-64135651460
Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Harrisonburg
Harvest Moon Festival
Friday 4-8 pm, Saturday 8-5pm and Sunday 1-5 pm
Barn at Creekside Farm, 917 Muddy Creek Road, Harrisonburg.
Enjoy live music, prize drawings, wine tastings from bluestone vineyard and plenty more.
Info: https://allevents.in/harrisonburg/harvest-moon-festival/200017846900035
Saturday: Luray
Sunflower Festival
5k run starts at 10:30am
Ralph H. Dean Park
Make a donation to pick sunflowers, proceeds go to the Page Alliance for Community Action, a non-profit community coalition promoting healthy life choices and a drug-free environment for youth. There will also be hay rides, a petting zoo, pumpkin painting and so much more.
Info: https://www.visitluraypage.com/events/detail/1st-annual-sunflower-festival
You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.