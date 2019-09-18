Weekend Picks: September 13-15

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday in Shenandoah National Park

Apple Butter Festival

Mile marker 41.7 and 42.5 on Skyline Drive

11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

You can watch the process beginning with apple boiling all the way to taking home your own, from the kettle, jars of apple butter. There will also be tons of unique apple related foods to try, hard cider, pony rides, kids crafts and live entertainment.

Info: https://www.goshenandoah.com/activities-events/festivals/apple-butter-celebration

Saturday and Sunday: Greenville

FreedomFest

Saturday, September 14, 2019, 8:00 am – Sunday, September 15, 2019, 6:00 pm

Stoney Creek Campground

There will be live entertainment, a 5-k fun run, vendors, crafts, exhibits and you can enter to win hundreds of prizes. This event is held in honor of veterans, so all proceeds from the entire weekend will benefit the wounded warrior project.

Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-stoney-creek-freedomfest-tickets-64135651460

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Harrisonburg

Harvest Moon Festival

Friday 4-8 pm, Saturday 8-5pm and Sunday 1-5 pm

Barn at Creekside Farm, 917 Muddy Creek Road, Harrisonburg.

Enjoy live music, prize drawings, wine tastings from bluestone vineyard and plenty more.

Info: https://allevents.in/harrisonburg/harvest-moon-festival/200017846900035

Saturday: Luray

Sunflower Festival

5k run starts at 10:30am

Ralph H. Dean Park

Make a donation to pick sunflowers, proceeds go to the Page Alliance for Community Action, a non-profit community coalition promoting healthy life choices and a drug-free environment for youth. There will also be hay rides, a petting zoo, pumpkin painting and so much more.

Info: https://www.visitluraypage.com/events/detail/1st-annual-sunflower-festival

You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.

