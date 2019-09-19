Weekend Picks: September 20-22

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday in Staunton

Pets in the Park

Gypsy Hill Park

5k Fun Run Race starts at 9:00 am

Human and dog athletes can participate in a 5k fun run, but afterwards there will also be a magnificent mutt show, a candid cat photo contest, vendors, food and face painting. The money raised will help provide food and care for the animals at the shelter.

Info: https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Staunton/Furry5KatPetsinthePark

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Edinburg

39th Annual Ole Time Festival

Full schedule in the link below

508 Piccadilly Street, Edinburg

There will be a parade, a 4k fun run, a children's festival, antique cars, old timers sports events, a bed race and so much more!

Info: http://www.edinburgoletimefestival.org/

Saturday: Harrisonburg

Shenandoah Valley Pride Festival

12:00-6:00 pm

Court Square Lawn

Enjoy food, entertainment, local bands, and guest speakers at this fun and free event.

Info: https://eventful.com/harrisonburg/events/shenandoah-valley-pride-festival-/E0-001-129877710-1

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Franklin, WV

51st Annual Treasure Mountain Festival

Full schedule in the link below

Potomac Recreation Area

There will be a ton to do, including arts and crafts, a grand parade, heritage crafters, fort burning, a treasure hunt and a car show.

Info: https://treasuremtnfestival.com/festival-activities/

