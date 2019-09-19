Weekend Picks: September 20-22

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday in Staunton
Pets in the Park
Gypsy Hill Park
5k Fun Run Race starts at 9:00 am
Human and dog athletes can participate in a 5k fun run, but afterwards there will also be a magnificent mutt show, a candid cat photo contest, vendors, food and face painting. The money raised will help provide food and care for the animals at the shelter.
Info: https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Staunton/Furry5KatPetsinthePark
Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Edinburg
39th Annual Ole Time Festival
Full schedule in the link below
508 Piccadilly Street, Edinburg
There will be a parade, a 4k fun run, a children's festival, antique cars, old timers sports events, a bed race and so much more!
Info: http://www.edinburgoletimefestival.org/
Saturday: Harrisonburg
Shenandoah Valley Pride Festival
12:00-6:00 pm
Court Square Lawn
Enjoy food, entertainment, local bands, and guest speakers at this fun and free event.
Info: https://eventful.com/harrisonburg/events/shenandoah-valley-pride-festival-/E0-001-129877710-1
Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Franklin, WV
51st Annual Treasure Mountain Festival
Full schedule in the link below
Potomac Recreation Area
There will be a ton to do, including arts and crafts, a grand parade, heritage crafters, fort burning, a treasure hunt and a car show.
Info: https://treasuremtnfestival.com/festival-activities/
You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.