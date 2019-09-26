Weekend Picks: September 27-29

Weekend Spotlight: Harrisonburg
Annual International Festival
Downtown Harrisonburg
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
This event celebrates the area's rich cultural diversity. There will be crafts and food for sale, international music and dance, artists, story telling and fun activities for the whole family. You can discover cultural traditions, enjoy flavors from around the world from the Shenandoah Valley.
Info: https://harrisonburg-international-festival.org/
Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Staunton
Queen City Mischief & Magic
Downtown Staunton
Activities throughout the day
There will be Harry Potter themed shopping, dining, and hands on activities for wizards of all ages.
Info: https://harrisonburg-international-festival.org/
Saturday: Waynesboro
Kite Fly
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Coyner Springs Park
There will be kite races, an apple slinging contest, hay rides and plenty more. Kites and food will be for sale, but vendors will be accepting cash only. It's fun for the whole family including your furry family members. The event is pet-friendly!
Info: https://www.waynesboro.va.us/257/Coyner-Springs-Kite-Fly
Saturday: Waynesboro
Chili Blues and Brews Festival
Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
Lumos Plaza
Enjoy an evening of live music, artisans, exhibitors, micro and mega brews, and chili tasting! The event is rain or shine, tickets are $20 except children 12 and under get in free. Get there early! Once the chili is gone, it's gone!
Info: https://www.virginiachili.com/event/
You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.