Weekend Picks: September 27-29

Weekend Spotlight: Harrisonburg

Annual International Festival

Downtown Harrisonburg

12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

This event celebrates the area's rich cultural diversity. There will be crafts and food for sale, international music and dance, artists, story telling and fun activities for the whole family. You can discover cultural traditions, enjoy flavors from around the world from the Shenandoah Valley.

Info: https://harrisonburg-international-festival.org/

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Staunton

Queen City Mischief & Magic

Downtown Staunton

Activities throughout the day

There will be Harry Potter themed shopping, dining, and hands on activities for wizards of all ages.

Saturday: Waynesboro

Kite Fly

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Coyner Springs Park

There will be kite races, an apple slinging contest, hay rides and plenty more. Kites and food will be for sale, but vendors will be accepting cash only. It's fun for the whole family including your furry family members. The event is pet-friendly!

Info: https://www.waynesboro.va.us/257/Coyner-Springs-Kite-Fly

Saturday: Waynesboro

Chili Blues and Brews Festival

Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

Lumos Plaza

Enjoy an evening of live music, artisans, exhibitors, micro and mega brews, and chili tasting! The event is rain or shine, tickets are $20 except children 12 and under get in free. Get there early! Once the chili is gone, it's gone!

Info: https://www.virginiachili.com/event/

