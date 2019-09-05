Weekend Picks: September 6-8

Weekend Spotlight: Saturday in Woodstock

Plant Swap

WO Riley Park

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Bring your extra plants, seeds and garden produce to share and swap with others. There will also be kissable llamas, live music, garden tool sharpening, and even a pickle potluck with homemade pickled, fermented or canned veggies.

Info: https://www.nvdaily.com/calendar/plant-swap/event_a1823f54-b872-11e9-8b54-cb11e2623986.html

Friday: Shenandoah National Park

Night Skies

7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Big Meadows area, MM 51 on Skyline Drive.

Escape city light pollution and enjoy a view of the stars through telescopes. It's pet friendly and a blanket, chair and flashlight are recommended.

Info: https://www.virginia.org/listings/Events/NightSkiesinShenandoahNationalPark/

Friday: Harrisonburg

Comedy Night

Starting at 8:00 p.m.

Three Notch'd Valley Collab House

Be a part of a live stream audience and enjoy routines from local comedians. To welcome back JMU staff and students, show your JAC card for a dollar off beers.

Info: https://tockify.com/events.visitharrisonburgva/detail/2490/1567814400000

Friday: New Market

4Crossroads Fest

6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

9186 John Sevier Road, New Market, VA 22844

Get ready for an evening of local music, food and drinks and even a beer and wine garden. No pets or outside food or drinks are allowed and they recommend you bring your own blanket or chair.

Info: https://www.newmarketvirginia.com/news-and-events/cross-roads-music-fest/

Bingo Night Fundraiser for Dancing with the Stars of the Burg

Benefits the Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Daycare Center

Chief Meteorologist is one of the 7 celebrity dancers in this years Dancing with the Stars of the Burg

Come out for a fun Bingo night on September 14th.

Doors open at 4, Games start at 5

Caller: David Joesph

There is limited seating so call to reserve your spot: 540-999-1040

Each ticket includes 4 cards and a raffle ticket. Light snacks will be available with desserts All proceeds go to HRCDCC. More than 4,000 in prizes will be given out

Info: https://www.whsv.com/content/news/Dancing-With-The-Stars-of-the-Burg-announces-cast-for-2019-513111191.html

You can always find more events going on every weekday and weekend on WHSV's Community Calendar.

