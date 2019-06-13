Weekend picks: June 14 - 16

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, you're in luck — there's a lot going on here in the valley! Meteorologist Mackenzie Lee has a look in her weekend picks.

This Friday, you don't want to miss Friday Evening in the Park, at Heritage Park in Broadway. From 5:30 - 9:30 p.m., there will be live music, inflatables, pony rides for kids, wine, beer and food trucks. Tickets are five dollars, and this event benefits VPAS in the Broadway area. You can find more information about this event here.

This Friday and Saturday, you can take off in the morning for the 35th Annual Ray Gordon Memorial Fly In. This event is just plane awesome — it's a giant scale model airplane show that's free for the whole family. There will also be food and drinks available for purchase in case you need to re-fuel. You can find more information about this event here.

Saturday, June 15th, is the 26th annual Harrisonburg-Rockingham African American Festival at Ralph Sampson Park. From noon to 6:00 p.m., you can enjoy entertainment, fellowship, activities, crafts, art, music, food, exhibitors and more. The purpose of the festival is to create unity, promote family and celebrate heritage and diversity. You can find more information about this event here.

Hold onto your socks for this next event or you just might laugh them right off. No joke! It's the World Series of Comedy! You can knock knock on the door at Court Square Theater on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. when the event starts. Tickets are available online and at the door, but they're a little cheaper online. You can find more information about this event here.

