Weekend picks: June 21-23

From modern day fun to activities dating back to colonial times, there are a lot of exciting events going on this weekend. Meteorologist Mackenzie Lee has a look at a few in her weekend picks.

This Saturday is the Shenandoah Valley Wine and Jazz Festival at the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton. You can sample and buy local wines, chow down on some great food from local food trucks, and relax while you listen to jazz. You can get tickets online and at the door. The event benefits the Shenandoah Valley Wine Trail. You can find more information about this event here.

Cruise on over to touch a truck this weekend at the Community Fellowship Church in Waynesboro on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be trucks, tractors and plenty of other cool vehicles to climb on and sit in. There will also be pony rides for kids and food for sale. You can find more information about this event here.

Head back in time this Saturday and head to the Fort Harrison Colonial Trades Fair in Dayton. You can learn the trades of the past, including musket firing, leather making, and much more. You can find more information about this event here.

This weekend's spotlight is actually two events happening at the same place at the same time, so you don't have to miss out on anything! Head to Woodstock on Saturday to enjoy the Shenandoah Valley Artfest from 2 to 10 p.m., and the annual Vintage Street Festival from 6 to 10 p.m.! It's all happening in downtown Woodstock. There will be live music, food trucks, beer and wine, games for the entire family, and plenty more. This weekend is also when Bike Virginia will be in town, so people from all over can enjoy art, music and food from the Shenandoah Valley. You can find more information about this event here.

Don't forget to check the weather before heading out on the WHSV Weather app, which you can find on Android here or on iOS here.

You can also find a lot more events going on in our area on our Community Calendar.