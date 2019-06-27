Weekend picks: June 28-30

From food to eat to a creature with big feet, there are some awesome events you can check out this weekend.

Gypsy Food Truck Round Up is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gypsy Hill Park. Not to be "cheesy," but this is "nacho" typical afternoon, there will be 10 food trucks with everything from BBQ to ice cream to grilled cheese. You can also enjoy live music and children's games. You can find more information about this event here.

You won't believe what's going on this Saturday in Waynesboro. Or maybe you will! Or maybe you're not sure? It's the Virginia Bigfoot Conference. You can check it out whether you've seen Bigfoot yourself or you're still a little suspicious. Hear testimonials from guest speakers, enjoy food and drinks, and decide for yourself if you think Bigfoot is right here in the valley. You can find more information about this event here.

Enjoy a taste of the valley this Saturday in Luray from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Page County Fairgrounds. It's a beer, wine and spirits festival highlighting the tastes of the Shenandoah Valley. All proceeds go toward updating and renovating the fairgrounds. You can find more information about this event here.

This weekend's spotlight is the 75th Annual D-Day Commemoration at the Stonewall Brigade Museum in Verona. On Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can head there to see living history re-enactors, antique military vehicles and plenty more. The museum even has the jacket, helmet and knife worn by a lieutenant colonel from Roanoke that he wore on D-Day. You can find more information about this event here.

Don't forget to check the weather before heading out on the WHSV Weather app, which you can find on Android here or on iOS here.

You can also find a lot more events going on in our area on our Community Calendar.