Weekend picks: June 7 - 9

From mud runs to kitten showers, there's a lot going on around the valley this weekend.

This Saturday, Augusta County Bass is hosting a free kids fishing day from 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Kids ages 15 and under, along with their friends and family, are welcome to attend and reel in the fun. Children will learn an introduction to sport fishing and responsibility for caring for natural resources. This entire weekend, June 7-9 is also free fishing day statewide, meaning no license is required for rod and reel fishing. You can find more information about this event here.

Also on Saturday, you can head to Pale Fire Brewing in Harrisonburg for Cat's Cradle's kitten shower fundraiser! Enjoy beer, nachos, bake sale items, enter a raffle, and of course, meet some kittens you can take home to join your family You can find more information about this event here.

Saturday is also the Fun 2 Run Mud Run and Fun Dash. The mud run is a one and a half mile run for 5- to 12-year-olds, and the fun dash is a half mile run for ages 3-5. Tip toe down balance beams, crawl through the mud pit or glide across the slip and slide at Ridgeview Park in Waynesboro. The fun dash starts at 9 a.m., and the mud run starts at 9:15 a.m.You can find more information about this event here.

This weekend's spotlight is Camp Lights Annual Cruise-In at 107 Creative Works Lane in Waynesboro. I wouldn't steer you wrong; it's sure to be a great time where you can enjoy cool cars, food and games, and there's fun for the while family. Stay after the show for an outdoor movie! All proceeds go toward Camp Light, where all campers attend for free. You can find more information about this event here.

