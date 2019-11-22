Wenonah Elementary School in Waynesboro invites veterans to Thanksgiving feast

A school in the Shenandoah Valley honored America’s heroes on Thursday with a Thanksgiving feast.

Wenonah Elementary School, in Waynesboro, invited veterans to enjoy some turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie alongside its students.

The school pulled out all the stops, decorating for the occasion, interviewing the kids for a slideshow, and featuring posters made by the different grades.

"They're the reason why we're here. They fight for our country. They're the reason why we get to be free every day and just enjoy life. They fight for us every day,” Erin Wakefield, Wenonah Cafeteria Manager, said.

The invitation for Thursday’s feast was extended to veteran family members of Waynesboro Public Schools’ students and staff.