West Main Street Bridge in Luray set to reopen next week

After nearly a year of construction, the West Main Street Bridge in Luray is almost ready for its grand reopening.

Construction crews are still paving the road and finishing the sidewalks near the new bridge. The grand opening is set for Thursday, June 27, and the bridge will then be open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. However, there will still be occasional lane closures.

Locals, tourists and shop owners have been long awaiting this reopening.

"Downtown is really the heart of any community," said Meredith Dees, director of the Luray Downtown Initiative. "So when you've got construction of this magnitude, it's a major disruption."

Shop owners in town have seen significant decreases in business, and Meredith Dees says many tourists have been avoiding downtown completely because of the construction.

"It's been tough. It really has. It's affected business owners right here in the district, but also business owners all over town have really been affected."

You may also remember there was a raffle to be the first person to drive over the new bridge. The winner will be able to take that drive at the grand reopening next Thursday.

All the money raised by the raffle will go back into downtown.

"We're going to launch a facade improvement grant program within the next year just helping our business owners spruce up the outside of their buildings. So anything that we can do to give it right back to our merchants is what we're here for."

Dees says after the reopening they will still be working on new street lighting, sidewalks, and improvements to the creek below the bridge.

