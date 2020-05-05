West Va. education dept. looking for more partners to help feed children

West Virginia's state education officials are still looking for organizations that can help continue to provide meals for children into the summer months.

Individual schools and local organizations around the state have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep kids fed while they've been home instead of at school, where they could normally rely on school breakfasts and lunches.

But the West Virginia Department of Education says just like during the pandemic, when school is out for the summer, community programs and organizations are essential to making sure West Virginia children still get the nutrition they need, especially in low-income areas.

The department has a Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which they encourage county boards of education, local government agencies and other nonprofit organizations to join. The program "ensures children (ages 18 and under) facing food insecurity continue to receive free, nutritious meals during the summer when they do not have access the School Breakfast or National School Lunch programs."

Schools, churches, community centers, libraries, housing complexes and summer camps are among those that generally help with the summer program.

“We are grateful for those that have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic to help our schools feed children, but it is still vitally important that community partners and organizations participate in the Summer Food Service Program to ensure these supports continue through the summer months and that no child goes hungry,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Now more than ever, providing consistent, quality nutrition throughout the summer helps children return to the classroom ready to learn and succeed.”

Any organization interested in becoming a 2020 summer sponsor should contact Cybele Boehm or Samantha Reeves, with the Office of Child Nutrition, at cboehm@k12.wv.us or snsnuffer@k12.wv.us or by calling 304-558-3396.

Summer feeding sites and more information on the program can be found here.

