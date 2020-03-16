West Va. gets FEMA grant for 2016 flooding

West Virginia has received an additional $1 million in federal grants for debris removal in Greenbrier County after flooding in 2016.

The flooding killed nearly two dozen people.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said the grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help with property improvements in the county.

Justice owns the Greenbrier Resort, which was hit hard by the summer 2016 flooding. A professional golf tournament scheduled that year was also canceled.

This additional award is a result of an increase in cost-sharing by FEMA. The grant funding is part of the Public Assistance Grant Program and is meant for debris removal, emergency protective measures and restoring public infrastructure.